Sell Bharti Infratel, BHEL; buy Sintex: CA Rudramurthy BV

CA Rudramurthy BV of Vachana Invstments told CNBC-TV18, "I have a sell call on Bharti Infratel
. The stock is finding continuous resistances at levels of Rs 350-355. The medium-term trend definitely is on the downside and today it has added open interest with stock prices moving on the downside. Bharti Infratel on futures can be definitely sold. The risk reward is also very favourable, look at targets of Rs 335 on the downside, keeping a fixed stop loss of Rs 352 on the futures."
"I have a sell call on Bharat Heavy Electricals
(BHEL). This stock has given a small bounce with its medium-term trend, definitely being on the downside. Levels of Rs 128-129-130 are all stiff resistance area on a longer term chart of BHEL. Keeping a stop loss of Rs 131, BHEL in futures can be sold for a target of Rs 118," he said.
"I have a buy call on Sintex Industries
; this stock has given a clear break out above levels of Rs 77-78. It has seen huge delivery based volumes buying also just a day or before and this is definitely headed towards upside target of Rs 87. So, Sintex can be bought in futures looking a target of Rs 87 with a stop loss of Rs 78."
"When I look at Bharti Airtel
chart, definitely it is showing signs of consolidation for me and there is no clear trend emerging. Levels of Rs 330 will be a stiff resistance and on the downside again levels closer to Rs 300-290 is a support. So, unless this stock breaks either Rs 290 on the downside or Rs 330 on the upside this consolidation should further continue."