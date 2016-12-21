Sell Bajaj Finance, Britannia; buy Tech Mahindra: Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one may sell Bajaj Finance and Britannia Industries and buy Tech Mahindra.
Dec 21, 2016, 12.07 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sell Bajaj Finance, Britannia; buy Tech Mahindra: Sukhani



Sell Bajaj Finance, Britannia; buy Tech Mahindra: Sukhani



Sudarshan Sukhani

Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, " Bajaj Finance , which has been an erstwhile star is part of the NBFC pack is now under some kind of pressure and having lower lows regularly. So, the stock is a short sell."

"So, is Britannia Industries . Again part of the FMCG group which has had spectacular performance earlier. This is a correction and the correction is likely to deepen. So, this is a tradable correction on the downside. Britannia is another short sell," he said.

"IT stocks continue to do well. So, Tech Mahindra which has come in our buy list earlier also is a buy for the day."
