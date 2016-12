Sell Bajaj Finance, Britannia; buy Tech Mahindra: Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, " Bajaj Finance , which has been an erstwhile star is part of the NBFC pack is now under some kind of pressure and having lower lows regularly. So, the stock is a short sell.""So, is Britannia Industries . Again part of the FMCG group which has had spectacular performance earlier. This is a correction and the correction is likely to deepen. So, this is a tradable correction on the downside. Britannia is another short sell," he said."IT stocks continue to do well. So, Tech Mahindra which has come in our buy list earlier also is a buy for the day."