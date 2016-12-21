Dec 21, 2016, 12.07 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one may sell Bajaj Finance and Britannia Industries and buy Tech Mahindra.
Sell Bajaj Finance, Britannia; buy Tech Mahindra: Sukhani
Sudarshan Sukhani (more)
Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
