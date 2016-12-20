Sell Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki; buy Tata Motors: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends selling Bajaj Auto and Maruti Suzuki and advises buying Tata Motors.
Dec 20, 2016, 10.48 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sell Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki; buy Tata Motors: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends selling Bajaj Auto and Maruti Suzuki and advises buying Tata Motors.

Sell Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki; buy Tata Motors: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends selling Bajaj Auto and Maruti Suzuki and advises buying Tata Motors.

Post Your Comments

| 1 Comments

Ashwani Gujral (more)

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Today two-wheelers are under pressure, so Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp are doing poorly. Bajaj Auto is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 2,630 and target of Rs 2,550. Also Maruti Suzuki is unable to get past Rs 5,150, that is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 5,160 and target of Rs 4,940. Tata Motors seems to be going the other side, so that is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 468 and target of Rs 490. Probably more due to Tata issues and the auto space movement."

" Tata Power Company is a very range bound stock. I will look at it only if it gets past may be Rs 100. Cholamandalam Investment and Finance is constantly moving up, I think beyond current level, we should see levels of probably Rs 1,750-1,800 coming on Cholamandalam Investment but portfolio type stock does not move every day. Overall these Cholamandalam group stocks are doing fairly well," he said.
Tags  Ashwani Gujral ashwanigujral.com Bajaj Auto Hero Motocorp Maruti Suzuki India Tata Motors Tata Power Company Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company

New Member
0 Followers
Bajaj Auto

Price when posted: BSE: Rs2586.00 ( 0.03 % ), NSE: Rs. 2588.40 ( 0.12 % )

will you sell Bajaj auto
  2 replies

See all

