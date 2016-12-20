Dec 20, 2016, 10.48 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends selling Bajaj Auto and Maruti Suzuki and advises buying Tata Motors.
Sell Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki; buy Tata Motors: Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral (more)
Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
