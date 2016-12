Sell Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki; buy Tata Motors: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Today two-wheelers are under pressure, so Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp are doing poorly. Bajaj Auto is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 2,630 and target of Rs 2,550. Also Maruti Suzuki is unable to get past Rs 5,150, that is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 5,160 and target of Rs 4,940. Tata Motors seems to be going the other side, so that is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 468 and target of Rs 490. Probably more due to Tata issues and the auto space movement." Tata Power Company is a very range bound stock. I will look at it only if it gets past may be Rs 100. Cholamandalam Investment and Finance is constantly moving up, I think beyond current level, we should see levels of probably Rs 1,750-1,800 coming on Cholamandalam Investment but portfolio type stock does not move every day. Overall these Cholamandalam group stocks are doing fairly well," he said.