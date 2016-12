Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " Axis Bank is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 448, target of Rs 432. HCL Tech is also a sell with a stop loss of Rs 805, target of Rs 780." Havells India is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 320, target of Rs 342," he said."All pharma stocks are under pressure and Divis Lab seems to have topped out and on a bad day probably you will get it around Rs 880-900. So, that should be the target on Divis. But the pharma space overall is facing the same issue. There is a great amount of tailwind that is behind all pharma stocks. Now you should be careful about stocks that haven't fallen."