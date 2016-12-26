Dec 26, 2016, 11.18 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
According to Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com, one may sell Axis Bank and Dabur India and buy Larsen & Toubro and Bata India.
Sell Axis Bank, Dabur; buy L&T, Bata India: Sudarshan Sukhani
Sudarshan Sukhani (more)
Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
