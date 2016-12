Sell Axis Bank, Dabur; buy L&T, Bata India: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, " Axis Bank has been disappointing and the private sector banks are likely to underperform the market. It is very difficult to say whether the PSUs will do worse or the private sector will do worse but banks are under strong pressure and Axis is an easy short sell." Dabur India is part of the FMCG group, which is weak and weakness is visible on the charts. Very large bearish head and shoulder patterns are being made. So at least for the short-term, it is an easy sell again and finally Indiabulls Housing Finance and many NBFCs are disappointing. Don’t overstay your welcome in Indiabulls because my sense is that NBFCs will bottom out sooner rather than later," he said."There are two buying opportunities, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) which is part of the infra pack. Infrastructure is slowly bottoming out. Now that process will be slow but it is there. L&T is a buy, it had a good day on Friday and Bata India is not coming down. That is good news, so I would like to buy it."