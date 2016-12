Sell Aurobindo Pharma, PSU Banks; buy Bata: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, " Aurobindo Pharma has had a rough ride and pharmaceutical stocks trend very well which means once they start falling, they don’t stop until they have some kind of a sideways move. That sideways move has not come, so, rally in Aurobindo Pharma could be considered as a selling opportunity.""PSU banks are offering another short selling opportunity. So, Andhra Bank Canara Bank , and State Bank of India (SBI), all three could be considered for short selling," he said. Bata India is worth a buy. It is a positional trade now because whatever little gains on a swing trade were available, we have taken that. However, if you want to look for a positional idea, park some money. Bata is an excellent stock, it is building a base and that always almost gives us a rally."