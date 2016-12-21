Dec 21, 2016, 10.29 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one may sell Aurobindo Pharma and PSU Banks including Andhra Bank, Canara Bank, and State Bank of India and advises buying Bata India.
Sell Aurobindo Pharma, PSU Banks; buy Bata: Sudarshan Sukhani
Sudarshan Sukhani (more)
Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
