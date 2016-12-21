Sell Aurobindo Pharma, PSU Banks; buy Bata: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one may sell Aurobindo Pharma and PSU Banks including Andhra Bank, Canara Bank, and State Bank of India and advises buying Bata India.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Dec 21, 2016, 10.29 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sell Aurobindo Pharma, PSU Banks; buy Bata: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one may sell Aurobindo Pharma and PSU Banks including Andhra Bank, Canara Bank, and State Bank of India and advises buying Bata India.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Sell Aurobindo Pharma, PSU Banks; buy Bata: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one may sell Aurobindo Pharma and PSU Banks including Andhra Bank, Canara Bank, and State Bank of India and advises buying Bata India.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments

Sudarshan Sukhani (more)

Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, " Aurobindo Pharma has had a rough ride and pharmaceutical stocks trend very well which means once they start falling, they don’t stop until they have some kind of a sideways move. That sideways move has not come, so, rally in Aurobindo Pharma could be considered as a selling opportunity."

"PSU banks are offering another short selling opportunity. So, Andhra Bank , Canara Bank , and State Bank of India (SBI), all three could be considered for short selling," he said.

" Bata India is worth a buy. It is a positional trade now because whatever little gains on a swing trade were available, we have taken that. However, if you want to look for a positional idea, park some money. Bata is an excellent stock, it is building a base and that always almost gives us a rally."
Tags  Sudarshan Sukhani s2analytics.com Aurobindo Pharma Andhra Bank Canara Bank State Bank of India Bata India

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Sell Aurobindo Pharma, PSU Banks; buy Bata: Sudarshan Sukhani

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login