Sell Auro Pharma, REC, Vedanta, HDIL; buy Dabur, TCS: Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Chances are Divis Labs is going to go down further. Maybe Rs 580-600 is the next Put of Calls. So any sort of small rally if you find, should be used to sell. So there shouldn’t be any question about it. A lot of market action or price action has been taken out by Friday's bar. So there is more downside here clearly." Aurobindo Pharma is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 652, target of Rs 630. Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 124, target of Rs 112. Vedanta is also a sell with a stop loss of Rs 216, target of Rs 204," he said. Dabur India is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 257, target of Rs 271. Bharat Financial Inclusion is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 504, target of Rs 480. HDIL is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 58, target of Rs 50." Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 2,250, target of Rs 2,375."