Sell Auro Pharma, REC, Vedanta, HDIL; buy Dabur, TCS: Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one may sell Aurobindo Pharma, REC, Vedanta, Bharat Financial Inclusion and HDIL and buy Dabur India and TCS.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Dec 26, 2016, 12.28 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sell Auro Pharma, REC, Vedanta, HDIL; buy Dabur, TCS: Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one may sell Aurobindo Pharma, REC, Vedanta, Bharat Financial Inclusion and HDIL and buy Dabur India and TCS.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Sell Auro Pharma, REC, Vedanta, HDIL; buy Dabur, TCS: Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one may sell Aurobindo Pharma, REC, Vedanta, Bharat Financial Inclusion and HDIL and buy Dabur India and TCS.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Ashwani Gujral (more)

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Chances are Divis Labs is going to go down further. Maybe Rs 580-600 is the next Put of Calls. So any sort of small rally if you find, should be used to sell. So there shouldn’t be any question about it. A lot of market action or price action has been taken out by Friday's bar. So there is more downside here clearly."

" Aurobindo Pharma is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 652, target of Rs 630. Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 124, target of Rs 112. Vedanta is also a sell with a stop loss of Rs 216, target of Rs 204," he said.

" Dabur India is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 257, target of Rs 271. Bharat Financial Inclusion is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 504, target of Rs 480. HDIL is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 58, target of Rs 50."

" Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 2,250, target of Rs 2,375."
Tags  Ashwani Gujral ashwanigujral.com Aurobindo Pharma Rural Electrification Corporation Vedanta Dabur India Bharat Financial Inclusion Housing Development and Infrastructure Tata Consultancy Services Divis Laboratories

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Sell Auro Pharma, REC, Vedanta, HDIL; buy Dabur, TCS: Gujral

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login