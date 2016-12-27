Sell Ashok Leyland, Power Grid; buy Chambal Fert: Thacker

According to Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com, one can sell Ashok Leyland, India Cements, Power Grid and Tata Communications and buy Chambal Fertilisers.
Dec 27, 2016, 09.59 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sell Ashok Leyland, Power Grid; buy Chambal Fert: Thacker

According to Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com, one can sell Ashok Leyland, India Cements, Power Grid and Tata Communications and buy Chambal Fertilisers.

Mitesh Thacker (more)

, miteshthacker.com |

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, " Ashok Leyland is something which is breaking downside from a consolidation. So, that is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 79 and I would look at slightly positional target of around Rs 70. India Cements broke below important intraday pivot of Rs 109.75 yesterday, so keep a stop loss just above that and look for shorting it for targets of around Rs 102."

" Power Grid has broken below important moving averages, some more correction can happen over there. So, that is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 182, target of around Rs 173-173.50. Final sell is on Tata Communications with a stop loss at Rs 621 for targets of Rs 570," he added.

" Chambal Fertilisers is still looking good, it has come back to the support level, so that is a buy with a stop loss below Rs 66 and look for targets of around Rs 72-72.50."
