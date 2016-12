Sell Ashok Leyland, Power Grid; buy Chambal Fert: Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, " Ashok Leyland is something which is breaking downside from a consolidation. So, that is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 79 and I would look at slightly positional target of around Rs 70. India Cements broke below important intraday pivot of Rs 109.75 yesterday, so keep a stop loss just above that and look for shorting it for targets of around Rs 102." Power Grid has broken below important moving averages, some more correction can happen over there. So, that is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 182, target of around Rs 173-173.50. Final sell is on Tata Communications with a stop loss at Rs 621 for targets of Rs 570," he added. Chambal Fertilisers is still looking good, it has come back to the support level, so that is a buy with a stop loss below Rs 66 and look for targets of around Rs 72-72.50."