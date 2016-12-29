Sell Arvind, BoI, Tata Comm; buy Mindtree, ACC: Sukhani

Dec 29, 2016, 01.30 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one can sell Arvind, Bank of India and Tata Communications and buy Mindtree and ACC.
Sudarshan Sukhani (more)
Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
