Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " Amara Raja Batteries is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 865 and target of Rs 830. Tata Elxsi is also a sell with a stop loss of Rs 1,340 and target of Rs 1,280." Jain Irrigation Systems is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 82 and target of Rs 90," he said."Anything that is into the green for PSU banks, just go ahead and sell. Farm loan waiver - that is the death knell for these PSU banks. So, as we get closer to December 31, chances are PSU banks could be further under pressure. So, after a 2-3 percent type of decline in the last couple of days, this hardly 0.25 percent type of rally. There is right now no support for these PSU banks."