Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "Three sells on the F&O side. Amara Raja Batteries is a sell with a stop loss at Rs 900 for targets of Rs 840. Siemens is something which has given a good sell signal yesterday on intraday charts. So, sell with a stop loss at Rs 1,116 for targets of Rs 1,040. I am taking an aggressive bet on Tata Steel . This one can be sold with a stop loss at Rs 412 for targets of Rs 380.""Two buy calls, one of them is MOIL which has completed a pullback, so there is good buy set up on the short-term charts. Buy with a stop loss at Rs 344, look for targets of Rs 380. Fortis Healthcare is a buy as well with a stop loss at Rs 175. I would look for targets of around Rs 190 over here," he said.