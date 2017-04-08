See upside in Larsen and Toubro, 15% CAGR growth in profits: Manish Sonthalia

Apr 08, 2017, 02.17 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Manish Sonthalia, Head - Equities, PMS at Motilal Oswal AMC expects more upside in Larsen & Toubro from the current level and sees a CAGR growth in profit of 15 percent in 3-4 years.
"In the case of Larsen & Toubro , I think now there is greater visibility that for the next 3-4 years. You should be seeing a 15 percent CAGR and that sort of a thing is not there is the price. So, that is what the markets are looking into. We own L&T in one of our portfolios. So, I am able to talk specifically more about this. I see a 15 percent CAGR growth in profits in L&T between now and the next 3-4 years. So, I think the valuations are perfectly comfortable. In general case also large caps have more value than midcaps and smallcaps in anycase, so that is the main reason why L&T is rallying. I think there is even more upside from these levels in case of Larsen," he said.
