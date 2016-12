Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL told CNBC-TV18, "The best advantage of the low oil prices and the expansion on oil marketing companies may be in the price of Engineers India . But given that there is still a one-two month bonus, you could look for levels closer to Rs 350. So, use any decline in the last few days also, it will give you that but, we still think a 10-12 percent upside is there in the price.""The sister company NBCC which is getting orders across the board and which has got a very strong order book all up till 2021, we think given the low hangs and the oversupply because of the OFS by government of India will give a huge opportunity on the earnings front in the next two quarters. At Rs 220, it becomes relatively very well poised for a 20 percent upside in the next six months," he said.