SBI may slide down to Rs 424: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, " ICICI Bank still looks okay to me. As far as State Bank of India (SBI) is concerned that looks bit toppish out and can slide down to maybe levels closer to around Rs 242 zone. So, sell around State Bank of India would give more money than ICICI Bank."At 14:58 hrs State Bank of India was quoting at Rs 248.40, down Rs 0.30, or 0.12 percent on the BSE.