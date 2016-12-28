Dec 28, 2016, 03.17 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that State Bank of India may slide to Rs 242.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
SBI may slide down to Rs 424: Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that State Bank of India may slide to Rs 242.
Prakash Gaba (more)
Technical Analyst, prakashgaba.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL is very bullish on SBI, Maru
Dinesh Kumar Khara, Managing Director & Group Exec
The meeting assumes significance as restrictions i
SBI, ONGC, HDFC, HUL, Infosys, CIL and ITC witness