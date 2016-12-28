SBI may slide down to Rs 424: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that State Bank of India may slide to Rs 242.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Dec 28, 2016, 03.17 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

SBI may slide down to Rs 424: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that State Bank of India may slide to Rs 242.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

SBI may slide down to Rs 424: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that State Bank of India may slide to Rs 242.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments

Prakash Gaba (more)

Technical Analyst, prakashgaba.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, " ICICI Bank  still looks okay to me. As far as  State Bank of India (SBI) is concerned that looks bit toppish out and can slide down to maybe levels closer to around Rs 242 zone. So, sell around State Bank of India would give more money than ICICI Bank."

At 14:58 hrs State Bank of India was quoting at Rs 248.40, down Rs 0.30, or 0.12 percent on the BSE.
Tags  Prakash Gaba prakashgaba.com State Bank of India ICICI Bank

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
SBI may slide down to Rs 424: Prakash Gaba
manojthakur
.iibr
New Member
9 Followers
SBI

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login