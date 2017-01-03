Retain buy on Havells but cut target due to demonetisation: Citi

Citi slashed target price on Havells India to Rs 401 (from Rs 445 earlier) following currency demonetisation, but maintained buy rating on the stock due to strong distribution network and established brand.

The electrical and power distribution equipment manufacturer with its healthy cash flow generation, balance sheet improvement, high return on equity and return on capital employed, around 45 percent dividend payout ratio, and scalable business model should continue to outperform and should be a direct beneficiary of any demand recovery in India, the brokerage house says.

It cut Havells' FY17E/18 EPS by around 10 percent each as it reduced FY17/18 revenue estimates by 9/12 percent, mainly to factor in impact on sales due to currency demonetisation.

Citi says downside risks to its target price are higher commodity prices, unsuccessful new product launches, increase in competitive intensity, and demand slowdown in India.

Havells manufactures industrial and domestic circuit protection switchgears, cables and wires, motors, fans, power capacitors, CFL lamps, luminaries for domestic/commercial and industrial applications, and modular switches.

It owns several brands across these products, namely Crabtree, Sylvania, Concord, Luminance, Linolite, and SLI Lighting. It has manufacturing plants in India located at Haridwar, Baddi, Noida, Sahibabad, Faridabad, Alwar and Neemrana.



Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar