Remain invested in SBI: Shahina Mukadam

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, " State Bank of India (SBI) taken a cut to their base rate, so to that extent, there might be some impact on the growth. However, given the fact that they will make good money on their treasury gains, which will support the profitability."She further added, "One should hold it. Valuations are attractive; it is just about 1.2 times a book one year forward. The near-term target would be Rs 265, which is six months target."At 15:10 hrs State Bank of India was quoting at Rs 242.85, down Rs 2.00, or 0.82 percent on the BSE.