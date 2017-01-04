Remain invested in SBI: Shahina Mukadam

According to Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert, one may remain invested in State Bank of India.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Jan 04, 2017, 03.16 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Remain invested in SBI: Shahina Mukadam

According to Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert, one may remain invested in State Bank of India.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Remain invested in SBI: Shahina Mukadam

According to Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert, one may remain invested in State Bank of India.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments

Shahina Mukadam (more)

, | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, " State Bank of India  (SBI) taken a cut to their base rate, so to that extent, there might be some impact on the growth. However, given the fact that they will make good money on their treasury gains, which will support the profitability."

She further added, "One should hold it. Valuations are attractive; it is just about 1.2 times a book one year forward. The near-term target would be Rs 265, which is six months target."

At 15:10 hrs State Bank of India was quoting at Rs 242.85, down Rs 2.00, or 0.82 percent on the BSE.
Tags  Shahina Mukadam State Bank of India

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Remain invested in SBI: Shahina Mukadam

Failed to connect to MySQL: Too many connections

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.