Gaurang Shah of Geojit BNP Paribas told CNBC-TV18, "We do have a coverage on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and the stock very recently got adjusted for bonus if I am not mistaken; one share for every two held and we are quite upbeat about this entire exploration upstream companies and our sense is that since the subsidy burden is now a thing of the past and the fact is that ONGC is investing more and more in natural resources as far as energy is concerned, we believe that there is still potential for this company to scale upwards as the operational activity starts of all these natural resources that they have got invested into.""From the long term point of view, I would recommend a hold over here," he added.