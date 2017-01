Remain invested in Lupin, says Sharmila Joshi

Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com told CNBC-TV18, "Now the worst is priced in a lot of pharma stocks. So hopefully from here, things will look better for them, let the next couple of quarters go but from thereon you can see an improvement in most of the companies at least some of the top listed companies. So I would say that my target on Lupin for the next 18-24 months would be closer to Rs 2000, so I would say for now it is a hold for me."Lupin ended at Rs 1,509.25, up Rs 4.90, or 0.33 percent on the BSE.