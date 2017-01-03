Remain invested in Lupin, says Sharmila Joshi

Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com is of the view that one may remain invested in Lupin.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Jan 03, 2017, 04.10 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Remain invested in Lupin, says Sharmila Joshi

Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com is of the view that one may remain invested in Lupin.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Remain invested in Lupin, says Sharmila Joshi

Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com is of the view that one may remain invested in Lupin.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments

Sharmila Joshi (more)

, sharmilajoshi.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental ,IPO

Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com told CNBC-TV18, "Now the worst is priced in a lot of pharma stocks. So hopefully from here, things will look better for them, let the next couple of quarters go but from thereon you can see an improvement in most of the companies at least some of the top listed companies. So I would say that my target on Lupin for the next 18-24 months would be closer to Rs 2000, so I would say for now it is a hold for me."

Lupin ended at Rs 1,509.25, up Rs 4.90, or 0.33 percent on the BSE.
Tags  Sharmila Joshi sharmilajoshi.com Lupin

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Remain invested in Lupin, says Sharmila Joshi

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.