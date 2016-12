Reliance Infrastructure may touch Rs 550: Vijay Chopra

Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com told CNBC-TV18, " Reliance Infrastructure should do something in the next six months to one year’s timeframe. Primarily, in the Budget we are going to listen a lot about the allocation to the infra space. When money is allotted to the infra space there are few major companies who are going to be awarded projects. So, Reliance Infra is a probable beneficiary of all the plans that the government is going to unfold and the outlay which is going to be there in the Budget."He further added, "I am fairly bullish on infra companies, so no point of adding this stock probably if you want to add, add stocks like HCC or Patel Engineering or maybe L&T would not be a bad option if you are buying something with the Budget perspective.""I think that these infra companies should do well with six months to one year timeframe. I am sure that lot of actions is going to happen over the next two years. So, Reliance Infra looks good with a longer term timeframe and I am sure that this stock can comfortably go to Rs 550 odd levels and that would be my first target," he said.