Reliance Communications can slide to Rs 34: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, " Reliance Communications was looking up yesterday but today it looks like it is still down. I think it can slide down to levels closer to Rs 34 zones, have a stop loss of about Rs 36. I think that should be enough and may be we could see a slide on the stock."At 10:07 hrs Reliance Communications was quoting at Rs 34.80, down Rs 1.05, or 2.93 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 35.75 and an intraday low of Rs 34.60.