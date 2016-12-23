Reliance Communications can slide to Rs 34: Prakash Gaba

Dec 23, 2016, 10.11 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that Reliance Communications can slide down to Rs 34.
Prakash Gaba (more)
Technical Analyst, prakashgaba.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
