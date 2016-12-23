Reliance Communications can slide to Rs 34: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that Reliance Communications can slide down to Rs 34.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Dec 23, 2016, 10.11 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Reliance Communications can slide to Rs 34: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that Reliance Communications can slide down to Rs 34.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Reliance Communications can slide to Rs 34: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that Reliance Communications can slide down to Rs 34.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments

Prakash Gaba (more)

Technical Analyst, prakashgaba.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, " Reliance Communications was looking up yesterday but today it looks like it is still down. I think it can slide down to levels closer to Rs 34 zones, have a stop loss of about Rs 36. I think that should be enough and may be we could see a slide on the stock."

At 10:07 hrs Reliance Communications was quoting at Rs 34.80, down Rs 1.05, or 2.93 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 35.75 and an intraday low of Rs 34.60.

Tags  Prakash Gaba prakashgaba.com Reliance Communications

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Reliance Communications can slide to Rs 34: Prakash Gaba

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login