Prefer UltraTech Cement, JK Lakshmi Cement: Mayuresh Joshi

Mayuresh Joshi of Angel Broking told CNBC-TV18, "Cement as a structural story is expected to do well over the next two years. With demonetisation you will see an impact coming through in Q3 both in terms of volumes probably going down and realisations coming down. At the same time input costs which include coking coal, petcoke have risen sharply for the cement companies and that will effectively have a say in terms of how their EBITDA per tonne pans out.""So, largely I think the entire play in terms of utilisation levels going up from the current 70-75 percent over the next two years and hitting 80-85 percent and the leverage getting played on balance sheets still holds true. Q3, Q4 might be a dampener of sorts when it comes to actual numbers. However, again I think the cyclical recovery is very well on the cards post that," he said."With the kind of moves that you have seen that the Prime Minister has announced and housing accounting for almost 65-70 percent of cement demand, expectations are that order flows over the next few quarters will be thick and fast along with infrastructure expected to pickup meaningfully as government reform head towards this sector."He further said, "I will be keeping my bags ready, stocks like UltraTech Cement from the large cap, JK Lakshmi Cement from the midcap is something that I will probably be inclined to look at."