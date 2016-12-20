Dec 20, 2016, 04.21 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
According to Dilip Bhat of Prabhudas Lilladher, one may prefer TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Hexaware Technologies from the IT space.
Prefer TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Hexaware: Dilip Bhat
Dilip Bhat (more)
Joint MD, Prabhudas Lilladher | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental ,IPO
