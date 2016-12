Prefer TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Hexaware: Dilip Bhat

Dilip Bhat of Prabhudas Lilladher told CNBC-TV18, "IT stocks are being acquired more on a defensive basis if you have to defend your portfolio because the stocks that are in a reasonable range, the entire IT pack because of the outcome of the US elections. Post that it has really tried to come back on its own.""But having said that, there are problems, but they are all priced in. At the end of it, this is one sector which is still having core return on equities (ROE) of around 30 percent. They are still generating having a reasonable amount of free cash. Of course, they are not too cheap also. But, in these times, you really look out for some of those stocks which can really give a good resilience to your portfolio," he said."So, I would say that within the pack, I would still stick to names like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Tech Mahindra or maybe in the B group something like Hexaware Technologies which probably looks good."