Gaurang Shah of Geojit BNP Paribas told CNBC-TV18, "Very difficult to take a short-term call with the kind of expectation that are there from the Budget. I believe Tata Motors is a good bet.""The good old Gypsy replaced by Safari, so my sense is that even minus this particular tender which is going to out in the open Tata Motors stand to benefit and there is tailwind positive as far as Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is concerned. So, maybe Tata Motors with a medium to long-term would be a preferred bet," he added.