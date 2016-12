Gaurang Shah of Geojit BNP Paribas told CNBC-TV18, "Every year, just before the Budget, we do see fertiliser or irrigation related stocks, agri related stocks make a move on expectation of announcement on policies that the Finance Minister will have to deliver to us. I believe February 1 2017 is the date when he will keep his date up with the Union Budget as well as regular Budget, so expect a pre-Budget rally.""On the company specific, I would not want to comment on Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers but in case if one wants to make a switch and has at least a year, year and a half kind of a time horizon, then a sector which is complementing the urea stroke/ fertiliser, that is specialty chemicals, we are quite positive on this. With that view in mind, I would say that make a switch to Tata Chemicals ," he said.