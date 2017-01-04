Prefer ITD Cementation, A2Z Infra: Mehraboon Irani

Mehraboon Irani of Nirmal Bang Securities is of the view that one may prefer ITD Cementation and A2Z Infra.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Jan 04, 2017, 04.11 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Prefer ITD Cementation, A2Z Infra: Mehraboon Irani

Mehraboon Irani of Nirmal Bang Securities is of the view that one may prefer ITD Cementation and A2Z Infra.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Prefer ITD Cementation, A2Z Infra: Mehraboon Irani

Mehraboon Irani of Nirmal Bang Securities is of the view that one may prefer ITD Cementation and A2Z Infra.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments

Mehraboon Irani (more)

Head -PCG, Nirmal Bang | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental ,IPO

Mehraboon Irani of Nirmal Bang Securities told CNBC-TV18, "I would go with company called ITD Cementation , maybe a dark horse, completely dark horse a company whose financial bent down under and coming and putting its head out of water. It could be a solid gamble if you believe that this company can go back to its heydays."

"There is a company called A2Z Infra . On the whole, looking at the last two quarters, three quarters performance, the operating numbers seems to be improving. So, at the present level I think it would be a good gamble because this space is which according to me could attract a lot of attention over the next 12 months and could be an interesting theme to watch out for," he said.
Tags  Mehraboon Irani Nirmal Bang ITD Cementation India A2Z Infra Engineering

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Prefer ITD Cementation, A2Z Infra: Mehraboon Irani

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.