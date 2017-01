Prefer ITD Cementation, A2Z Infra: Mehraboon Irani

Mehraboon Irani of Nirmal Bang Securities told CNBC-TV18, "I would go with company called ITD Cementation , maybe a dark horse, completely dark horse a company whose financial bent down under and coming and putting its head out of water. It could be a solid gamble if you believe that this company can go back to its heydays.""There is a company called A2Z Infra . On the whole, looking at the last two quarters, three quarters performance, the operating numbers seems to be improving. So, at the present level I think it would be a good gamble because this space is which according to me could attract a lot of attention over the next 12 months and could be an interesting theme to watch out for," he said.