Prefer IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank: Sharmila Joshi

Dec 27, 2016, 03.13 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com told CNBC-TV18, "Within the private banks possibly  Axis Bank would be at this point in time my weakest play. I think that it might be a better idea seeing that all across the spectrum all the private banks have corrected. It might make more sense to just switch to another private banks. I would suggest that you shift either to  IndusInd Bank or  Yes Bank at current levels."

At 15:08 hrs Yes Bank was quoting at Rs 1,125, up Rs 23.50, or 2.13 percent on the BSE.
Tags  Sharmila Joshi sharmilajoshi.com Axis Bank IndusInd Bank Yes Bank

