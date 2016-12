Prefer IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank: Sharmila Joshi

Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com told CNBC-TV18, "Within the private banks possibly Axis Bank would be at this point in time my weakest play. I think that it might be a better idea seeing that all across the spectrum all the private banks have corrected. It might make more sense to just switch to another private banks. I would suggest that you shift either to IndusInd Bank or Yes Bank at current levels."At 15:08 hrs Yes Bank was quoting at Rs 1,125, up Rs 23.50, or 2.13 percent on the BSE.