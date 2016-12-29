Prefer Bharti Airtel, says Vijay Chopra

Dec 29, 2016, 03.23 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Prefer Bharti Airtel, says Vijay Chopra

Vijay Chopra (more)

, enochventure.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com told CNBC-TV18, "In the entire telecom space, if at all I like a name, it is Airtel primarily because they have this payment bank in place. They can do good because they have a fantastic subscriber base. As far as the entire telecom pack is concerned, I don’t think there are going to be many fireworks because the year 2017 should be an year of consolidation for the telecom sector and there is going to be huge cash outflows from the balance sheet."

"A lot of freebies which are going to be rolled out and they would try to settle down to the due realities that Reliance Jio can bring in and would be bringing in the future. So I think if at all somebody wants to stay in telecom, stay in  Bharti Airtel or there are other options available in the market as well," he added.
