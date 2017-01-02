Prefer Ashok Leyland, says Gaurang Shah

Gaurang Shah of Geojit BNP Paribas is of the view that one may prefer Ashok Leyland.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Jan 02, 2017, 03.24 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Prefer Ashok Leyland, says Gaurang Shah

Gaurang Shah of Geojit BNP Paribas is of the view that one may prefer Ashok Leyland.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Prefer Ashok Leyland, says Gaurang Shah

Gaurang Shah of Geojit BNP Paribas is of the view that one may prefer Ashok Leyland.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Gaurang Shah (more)

Head Investment Strategist, Geojit BNP Paribas | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental

Gaurang Shah of Geojit BNP Paribas told CNBC-TV18, "I do not think one need rocket science to have a rethought about investments in  Suzlon Energy . We do a lot of investor awareness programmes and every second retail portfolio that I look at would have this particular stock and that too would be in deep red. So no specific views on this company because it is not worth."

"If the investor wants to make a change, then shift on to  Ashok Leyland . We have a positive coverage and after the correction this particular stock is much favourable in terms of risk reward ratio," he added.
Tags  Gaurang Shah Geojit BNP Paribas Ashok Leyland Suzlon Energy

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Prefer Ashok Leyland, says Gaurang Shah

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.