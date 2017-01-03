Positive on Maruti Suzuki, says Rajesh Kothari

Rajesh Kothari of AlfAccurate Advisors has a positive view on passenger car industry including Maruti Suzuki.
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Jan 03, 2017, 04.12 PM

Positive on Maruti Suzuki, says Rajesh Kothari

Rajesh Kothari of AlfAccurate Advisors has a positive view on passenger car industry including Maruti Suzuki.

Positive on Maruti Suzuki, says Rajesh Kothari

Rajesh Kothari of AlfAccurate Advisors has a positive view on passenger car industry including Maruti Suzuki.

Rajesh Kothari (more)

Managing Director, AlfAccurate Advisors |

Rajesh Kothari of AlfAccurate Advisors told CNBC-TV18, "We continue to hold Maruti Suzuki in our portfolio and we remain positive. There are some companies who are taking extra steps to reaqch out to their consumers to ensure that the degrowth or adverse impact is as limited as possible."

The companies which are positioned at the bottom of the pyramid, they are going to be significantly impacted comapred to the companies whcih are targeted towards the to the middle clas and to the upper middle class. Then you will not see significant decline compared to the comapnies at the bottom," he said.

"We are positive on passenger car industry and therefore we continue to hold Maruti in our postfolio."


Tags  Rajesh Kothari AlfAccurate Advisors Maruti Suzuki India

Positive on Maruti Suzuki, says Rajesh Kothari

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.