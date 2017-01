Positive on Maruti Suzuki, says Rajesh Kothari

Rajesh Kothari of AlfAccurate Advisors told CNBC-TV18, "We continue to hold Maruti Suzuki in our portfolio and we remain positive. There are some companies who are taking extra steps to reaqch out to their consumers to ensure that the degrowth or adverse impact is as limited as possible."The companies which are positioned at the bottom of the pyramid, they are going to be significantly impacted comapred to the companies whcih are targeted towards the to the middle clas and to the upper middle class. Then you will not see significant decline compared to the comapnies at the bottom," he said."We are positive on passenger car industry and therefore we continue to hold Maruti in our postfolio."