Positive on Lupin, target Rs 1580: Shahina Mukadam

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "I have a positive view on Lupin at current levels. I believe the stock can move higher, I would put a target of something like Rs 1,580. The USFDA problems - the three of its plants Goa, Mandideep and also Aurangabad has some observations. At the same time I think the pipeline is very strong. They have got Renagel, Renvela, WelChol; all these will be launched over the next year.""I think FY17 is a pretty stagnant year for them, second quarter as you saw the numbers everything was below expectation both on revenue as well as profitability front, but I would sort of just keep my hold and wait till FY18 where I think the whole thing could look much better. Acquisitions could also add to the overall turnover growth especially in the US market, so I would give a hold," she added.