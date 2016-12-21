Dec 21, 2016, 03.51 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert is positive on Lupin and feels that it may touch Rs 1580.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Positive on Lupin, target Rs 1580: Shahina Mukadam
Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert is positive on Lupin and feels that it may touch Rs 1580.
Shahina Mukadam (more)
, | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental
Sudip Bandopadhya, Market Expert likes Lupin and A
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the vie
Homegrown pharma major Lupin Ltd today announced t
Bank of America Merrill Lynch prefers Lupin (and B