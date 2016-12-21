Positive on Lupin, target Rs 1580: Shahina Mukadam

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert is positive on Lupin and feels that it may touch Rs 1580.
Dec 21, 2016, 03.51 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Positive on Lupin, target Rs 1580: Shahina Mukadam

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert is positive on Lupin and feels that it may touch Rs 1580.

Positive on Lupin, target Rs 1580: Shahina Mukadam

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert is positive on Lupin and feels that it may touch Rs 1580.

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "I have a positive view on Lupin at current levels. I believe the stock can move higher, I would put a target of something like Rs 1,580. The USFDA problems - the three of its plants Goa, Mandideep and also Aurangabad has some observations. At the same time I think the pipeline is very strong. They have got Renagel, Renvela, WelChol; all these will be launched over the next year."

"I think FY17 is a pretty stagnant year for them, second quarter as you saw the numbers everything was below expectation both on revenue as well as profitability front, but I would sort of just keep my hold and wait till FY18 where I think the whole thing could look much better. Acquisitions could also add to the overall turnover growth especially in the US market, so I would give a hold," she added.
Tags  Shahina Mukadam Lupin

Positive on Lupin, target Rs 1580: Shahina Mukadam
