Pick SBI, Fortis Healthcare, L&T: Shahina Mukadam

Jan 04, 2017, 04.05 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
According to Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert, one may pick State Bank of India, Fortis Healthcare and Larsen and Toubro.
Shahina Mukadam (more)
, | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental
