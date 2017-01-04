Pick SBI, Fortis Healthcare, L&T: Shahina Mukadam

According to Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert, one may pick State Bank of India, Fortis Healthcare and Larsen and Toubro.
Jan 04, 2017, 04.05 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Pick SBI, Fortis Healthcare, L&T: Shahina Mukadam

According to Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert, one may pick State Bank of India, Fortis Healthcare and Larsen and Toubro.

Pick SBI, Fortis Healthcare, L&T: Shahina Mukadam

According to Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert, one may pick State Bank of India, Fortis Healthcare and Larsen and Toubro.

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "If the investors want to invest Rs 1 lakh in equities then it's better to divide in two-three stocks equally. I would suggest a couple of stocks - first,  State Bank of India and it's a safe bet. Second,  Fortis Healthcare , which I also personally hold and even in the near term there is an upside because the demerger is happening; SLR will be demerged and then the investor will be getting both the shares. There is an upside of about 20-25 percent in the next six months to a year."'

"Third,  Larsen and Toubro (L&T) in infrastructure space which has not given any performance over the last year but going forward with increasing spend by the government on infrastructure; it could be one of the beneficiaries. Therefore, these are the stocks, a combination of midcap and largecap and a longer term portfolio," she added.
Pick SBI, Fortis Healthcare, L&T: Shahina Mukadam

