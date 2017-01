Pick RCF, Chambal Fertiliser, DHFL: Avinash Gorakshakar

Avinash Gorakshakar, Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "My sense is agro companies like UPL or maybe even fertiliser companies like Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) or Chambal Fertilisers would make a decent kind of investment and a risk reward ratio considering the fact that this time’s Budget is going to be largely rural driven.""And if the investor has got a decent degree of risk appetite, some good housing finance companies like Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) or even Repco Home Finance could be put on the shopping list because I would believe that housing finance is going to be an area where you could see a lot of incentives and government push on affordable housing. So, these could be the stocks one could look at," he added.