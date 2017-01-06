Pick RCF, Chambal Fertiliser, DHFL: Avinash Gorakshakar

Avinash Gorakshakar, Market Expert is of the view that one may pick Rashtriya Chemicals, Chambal Fertilisers and Dewan Housing.
Jan 06, 2017, 02.59 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Pick RCF, Chambal Fertiliser, DHFL: Avinash Gorakshakar

Avinash Gorakshakar, Market Expert is of the view that one may pick Rashtriya Chemicals, Chambal Fertilisers and Dewan Housing.

Pick RCF, Chambal Fertiliser, DHFL: Avinash Gorakshakar

Avinash Gorakshakar, Market Expert is of the view that one may pick Rashtriya Chemicals, Chambal Fertilisers and Dewan Housing.

Avinash Gorakshakar, Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "My sense is agro companies like UPL or maybe even fertiliser companies like  Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) or  Chambal Fertilisers would make a decent kind of investment and a risk reward ratio considering the fact that this time’s Budget is going to be largely rural driven."

"And if the investor has got a decent degree of risk appetite, some good housing finance companies like  Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) or even  Repco Home Finance could be put on the shopping list because I would believe that housing finance is going to be an area where you could see a lot of incentives and government push on affordable housing. So, these could be the stocks one could look at," he added.
Tags  Avinash Gorakshakar Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Repco Home Finance

Pick RCF, Chambal Fertiliser, DHFL: Avinash Gorakshakar

