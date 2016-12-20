Pick Petronet LNG, may head to Rs 415: Amit Gupta

Amit Gupta, Head- Derivatives at ICICIdirect told CNBC-TV18, "Oil & gas space still looks better because we have seen Indraprastha Gas
(IGL) making the life highs and we have seen that whenever the stock starts moving up, the follow-up comes from Petronet LNG
as well. Both these stocks have remained quite resilient and it is possible that with the kind of short covering pattern that we have seen in future segment in Petronet, almost 45 percent of short closer in the last three series has been seen. It took a lot of time near Rs 300-330 levels and then finally started moving up."
"After this particular decline of the market, it declined towards Rs 370 and then has been forming a base near Rs 370 levels in the last four weeks. My sense is that towards expiry, this stock should keep on buzzing and it should move towards Rs 415 levels possibly in one-two months kind of scenario. This is one stock that we have been pitching to our clients," he said.
"Another one from the same space, which has remained little bit laggard, it has spent more period on the lower side which is GAIL India
. Above Rs 400, when it moved up in the last couple of series before, there was a very sharp closer of short positions that time. Almost 25 percent of cut in a day or two was seen. That time it moved beyond Rs 400. Now in this market fall, we saw it decline towards Rs 410 and then it moved up, again it declined towards Rs 413-415 and then again moved up. I think it is forming a higher bottom scenario and the stock is getting ready to move towards Rs 445 or beyond levels. We have given this stock from the risk reward perspective also in our annual report for 2017 and it is seen that oil & gas space at least for some time now will keep on buzzing."
"If you look at last one week performance of technology stocks, they have recovered from the lower levels. HCL Technologies
in the last leg of technology stocks fall did not participate at all. In fact, it declined towards Rs 770-780 and then moved up. We saw a very good delivery buying near Rs 790 levels and when it moved beyond Rs 800, there was again a very sharp closer of short positions. In fact, 800 Put became the highest Put, so the Put writers became very active there. Those premiums have declined sharply. I think once it is closing above Rs 820 levels, we should start writing 820 Put only in the stock because the implied volatility in HCL Tech has started declining very fast."
"Just because of this Put writing that is happening right now, I recommend writing 820 Put option in HCL Tech at a total premium of around Rs 8-9 and eventually once we move towards expiry, because both the decline involves and because of the time erosion you will make money in this."