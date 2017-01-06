Pick MOIL, may test Rs 525-550: Sandeep Wagle

Jan 06, 2017, 02.58 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Pick MOIL, may test Rs 525-550: Sandeep Wagle

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com is of the view that one may pick MOIL.

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com told CNBC-TV18, "I would be a buyer at these levels and maybe we can see some correction if you have a little long-term in mind, but 7,900 is where the bottom is likely to be formed. And we are likely to move in the 7,900 to 8,300-8,400 band in the short-term. Long-term that could extend to 8,900 though I do not see a new high this year."

"He further added, "I would go with  MOIL . Stoploss of Rs 315, target of anywhere between Rs 525 and Rs 550 and this is a 12-15 month target."

At 14:44 hrs MOIL was quoting at Rs 400.10, up Rs 2.90, or 0.73 percent on the BSE.
