Pick MOIL, may test Rs 525-550: Sandeep Wagle

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com told CNBC-TV18, "I would be a buyer at these levels and maybe we can see some correction if you have a little long-term in mind, but 7,900 is where the bottom is likely to be formed. And we are likely to move in the 7,900 to 8,300-8,400 band in the short-term. Long-term that could extend to 8,900 though I do not see a new high this year.""He further added, "I would go with MOIL . Stoploss of Rs 315, target of anywhere between Rs 525 and Rs 550 and this is a 12-15 month target."At 14:44 hrs MOIL was quoting at Rs 400.10, up Rs 2.90, or 0.73 percent on the BSE.