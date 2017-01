Gaurang Shah of Geojit BNP Paribas told CNBC-TV18, "We had a subscribed recommendation as an initial public offering (IPO) note on Advanced Enzyme Technologies when it was lined up to hit the market and we were equally excited then and we are equally excited now though despite the fact that post listing this is one of the IPOs which have given a stellar return to investors both from the listing point of view as well as from a short to medium-term point of view.""We are quite excited about the earnings ability and the management also sounds confident about new launches especially from their facilities on the domestic front as well as in the international market. Therefore, our sense is that their research and development (R&D) is going to throw in more visibility in terms of earnings.""In case you have investible amount then at current levels, maybe whatever quantity you have, 25-50 percent you can definitely average but on IPO, we have a subscribed recommendation from a long-term point of view and we are still maintaining that," he added.