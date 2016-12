Sudip Bandopadhyay, Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "We did beat IT down because of the companies not meeting analyst quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) growth expectations. Overall, I don't think it is a bad sector. With what is happening in the world, there will be some visa fee increases by the US administration going forward but that will get more than compensated by what is happening on the currency front. So, that is the overall scenario.""If you look at the specifics, the companies which are in the emerging spaces like Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, and block chain technology, they are definitely going to benefit. Persistent Systems is definitely in the forefront of some of these areas and I am pretty confident that they will going forward do well. The valuation looks attractive. We have a target of Rs 800 plus in Persistent," he said.