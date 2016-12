Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL told CNBC-TV18, "From Rs 3,200 downwards, we have had a buy on UltraTech Cement and closer to Rs 195-200 we are accumulating Ambuja Cements . We think this is the best time to buy both these largecap heavyweights because even though the first quarter could be slightly subdued, we see cement prices and volumes hardening once this whole imbroglio gets sorted out.""So, today UltraTech closer to Rs 3,100 is available at 23 times and that must be the cheapest it has been in a long time. So, for us UltraTech, Ambuja and JK Lakshmi Cement in the midcap, closer to Rs 350 level are three stocks we are recommending to be overweight going into 2017," he said.