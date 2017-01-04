Jan 04, 2017, 09.50 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that Maruti Suzuki buying opportunity and advises avoiding banks.
Maruti Suzuki buying opportunity, avoid banks: Sudarshan Sukhani
Sudarshan Sukhani (more)
Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
