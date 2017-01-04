Maruti Suzuki buying opportunity, avoid banks: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that Maruti Suzuki buying opportunity and advises avoiding banks.
Jan 04, 2017, 09.50 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Maruti Suzuki buying opportunity, avoid banks: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that Maruti Suzuki buying opportunity and advises avoiding banks.

Maruti Suzuki buying opportunity, avoid banks: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that Maruti Suzuki buying opportunity and advises avoiding banks.

Sudarshan Sukhani

Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, " IndusInd Bank is one of the better charts. After that deep correction, it is willing to go higher. Generally, banks should be avoided, but IndusInd Bank could be an exception for buying."

" Maruti Suzuki  can consolidate for some time but that would be a buying opportunity," he said.
Tags  Sudarshan Sukhani s2analytics.com Maruti Suzuki India IndusInd Bank

Maruti Suzuki buying opportunity, avoid banks: Sudarshan Sukhani

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.