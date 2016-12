Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com told CNBC-TV18, "I believe that Larsen and Toubro (L&T) can be bought into around Rs 1,300 and Rs 1,400-1,450 is the level where we can see the stock coming to. For long-term investors, L&T is evenly priced and if at all somebody gets a correction around Rs 1,280 or Rs 1,300, one can hold for a longer period of time.""I see a lot of money flowing into the infrastructure space and all the capital goods companies are going to be definitely benefited from the same. If there are larger projects, my question is how many companies are there, which have the capability of executing large projects. So there are very few names, which come to our mind and of course L&T is one of those.""There could be challenges as well that they have challenges in the Middle East because the order flow has not been that good and execution also has been a challenge but again L&T, with a longer-term perspective and a shorter-term perspective, should do good," he added.