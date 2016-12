Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "Between State Bank of India and Larsen & Toubro (L&T), L&T looks slightly better placed. I would look for possibly this bounce back to stock to head towards levels of around Rs 1,370-1,375 on the upside. If somebody wants to take a one-two day kind of a trading bet, I can keep a stop loss just below levels of around Rs 1,330."Larsen and Toubro closed at Rs 1,354.45, up Rs 16.85, or 1.26 percent.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,615.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,016.60 on 27 July, 2016 and 12 February, 2016, respectively.