Jan 03, 2017, 05.48 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nasrin Sultana (more)

Special Correspondent, Moneycontrol.com |

Betting big on aviation stocks, Anand Rathi is bullish on SpiceJet and IndiGo owner InterGlobe Aviation with target of Rs 150 and Rs 1050 per share.

"At the current prices, Spicejet trades at 4.6 times FY19 adjusted EV/EBITDAR, Indigo at 6.2 times FY19 adjusted EV/EBITDAR," it says in a note.

Stating that the Indian aviation sector is one of the top-10 aviation sectors in the world with high growth trajectory, Anand Rathi expects demand to shoot up to over 20 percent during FY16-18. As seasonally Q3 is the strongest quarter, number of passengers in November rose 23 percent (YoY), clearly indicating a structural upswing in demand. Passenger load factor (PLF) rose 460 basis points monthly to 80.2 percent.

However, the brokerage firm adds that yields are comparatively softer on annual basis which may dent overall profitability.

In November, IndiGo reported 42 percent market share. SpiceJet’s market share, at 12.8 percent was the same as the previous month. It added six new aircraft on wet lease, anticipating growth in traffic during the ongoing festival season. Jet Airways reported a 17.3 percent market share in the month.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) cost which contributes about 40 percent of the total cost of operations of airline was up 7 percent at an average in November. Meanwhile, PSU oil companies hiked jet fuel price by a steep 8.6 percent on January 1, after a 3.7 percent cut in rates last month. Jet fuel prices saw a decline of around 8  percent in 2016. The World Bank estimates that international crude prices would hold steady in the next two years, at between USD 40 and USD 60 a barrel.

Follow @ NasrinzStory

Tags  SpiceJet Interglobe Aviation Jet Airways

Looking to fly high? Buy SpiceJet, IndiGo says Anand Rathi
