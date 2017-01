Look at DHFL, GRUH Finance, Repco Home Finance: Ambareesh Baliga

Ambareesh Baliga, Independent Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "More than non-banking finance companies (NBFC) I would look at housing finance companies and especially those which are there in the Tier-II, Tier-III. Something like Dewan Housing Finance Corporation , closer to levels of about Rs 240-245.""One could look at GRUH Finance and Repco Home Finance . So, these are stocks to be looked at because they will surely benefit with this huge in boom in affordable housing which we should see in the over the next 1.5-2 years," he said.