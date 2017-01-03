Look at DHFL, GRUH Finance, Repco Home Finance: Ambareesh Baliga

Ambareesh Baliga, Independent Market Expert is of the view that one can look at DHFL, GRUH Finance and Repco Home Finance.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Jan 03, 2017, 03.52 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Look at DHFL, GRUH Finance, Repco Home Finance: Ambareesh Baliga

Ambareesh Baliga, Independent Market Expert is of the view that one can look at DHFL, GRUH Finance and Repco Home Finance.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Look at DHFL, GRUH Finance, Repco Home Finance: Ambareesh Baliga

Ambareesh Baliga, Independent Market Expert is of the view that one can look at DHFL, GRUH Finance and Repco Home Finance.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments

Ambareesh Baliga (more)

Market Analyst, Independent | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental ,IPO

Ambareesh Baliga, Independent Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "More than non-banking finance companies (NBFC) I would look at housing finance companies and especially those which are there in the Tier-II, Tier-III. Something like Dewan Housing Finance Corporation , closer to levels of about Rs 240-245."

"One could look at GRUH Finance  and Repco Home Finance . So, these are stocks to be looked at because they will surely benefit with this huge in boom in affordable housing which we should see in the over the next 1.5-2 years," he said.
Tags  Dewan Housing Finance Corporation GRUH Finance Repco Home Finance Ambareesh Baliga

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Look at DHFL, GRUH Finance, Repco Home Finance: Ambareesh Baliga

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.