Like RIL, Hindustan Zinc; PNB can climb to Rs 125: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, "I like the banks and among the banks I like the private banks. Reliance Industries certainly looks good to me, because the stock has seen good base formation for a very long time. It needed a break out and the break out is on the verge of getting there. I would say that Rs 1,000 has become a very strong support zone to work with and once we get a break out, Reliance should go up to levels closer to Rs 1,400 zones as well. I think the stock should provide leadership out here.""I like Hindustan Zinc . It looks good to me and can climb to levels closer to around Rs 270 zones, keep stop loss below Rs 261. ICICI Bank is another stock which can climb to levels closer to Rs 265 and keep stop loss below Rs 257. It can go even higher," he said. Punjab National Bank (PNB) is climbing to levels closer to Rs 122-125 zones and keep stop loss below Rs 117."