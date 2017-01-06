Like RIL, Hindustan Zinc; PNB can climb to Rs 125: Prakash Gaba

Jan 06, 2017, 11.00 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com likes Reliance Industries and Hindustan Zinc while he feels that Punjab National Bank can climb to Rs 125.
Prakash Gaba (more)
Technical Analyst, prakashgaba.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
