Sudip Bandopadhyay, Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "We have been bullish on pharmaceutical sector for the last almost six months. We believe that this is one sector which will give good returns in the next calendar year and financial year as well. Of course, you have to be little careful in selecting the stocks in the pharmaceutical space and also you have to remember that pharmaceutical is no longer a defensive space. It is a high beta and you have to go with that assumption.""In this sector, we like Lupin in the largecap space as well as Aurobindo Pharma . Both are excellent companies, both have got excellent kind of distribution network in US. Aurobindo has got the largest number of approvals," he said.