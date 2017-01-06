Like ICICI Bank, Motherson Sumi Systems looks good: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com likes ICICI Bank with target of Rs 264.
Jan 06, 2017, 01.15 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com likes ICICI Bank with target of Rs 264.

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com likes ICICI Bank with target of Rs 264.

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, "I like ICICI Bank , it is looks good to me. The stock can climb to levels closer to Rs 264, keep stop loss below Rs 257. It is purely a technical trade for today."

" Motherson Sumi Systems looks to be good from a slightly longer-term perspective, the stock has given a good break out, looks like it is heading to levels closer to Rs 342 zone, keep stop loss below Rs 330," he said.
