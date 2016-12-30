Like BEL, NBCC, Strides Shasun; bullish on Bharat Fin: Mehta

Dec 30, 2016, 04.43 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Dipan Mehta, Member at BSE & NSE likes BEL, NBCC and Strides Shasun and is bullish on Bharat Financial Inclusion and Bajaj Finance.
Dipan Mehta (more)
Member, BSE & NSE | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental ,IPO
