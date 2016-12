Like BEL, NBCC, Strides Shasun; bullish on Bharat Fin: Mehta

Dipan Mehta, Member at BSE & NSE told CNBC-TV18, "Usual disclosure, that we and our clients are invested, we are very positive on couple of PSUs like Bharat Electronics and NBCC . Within the pharma space, selectively we like Strides Shasun as well as Natco Pharma . I think those two look quite interesting over there.""Banks I think still remain the main stay of our portfolio although they have been underperforming especially private sector banks like IndusInd Bank Yes Bank and to an extent even RBL Bank and DCB Bank ," he said."On NBFCs we are still bullish on Bharat Financial Inclusion Bajaj Finance as well as the gold loan companies like Manappuram Finance and Muthoot Finance . So, many stocks to choose from. I think just wait for the air to settle down as far as demonetisation is concerned, Budget is there, earnings season are there, there are many challenging news flow coming in January.""So, one needs to be focused on what the effect of this news flow is and look at increasing exposure to equity. However can't say with certainty that the worst is over for the markets. So, just want to wait and watch at this point of time."