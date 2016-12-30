Like BEL, NBCC, Strides Shasun; bullish on Bharat Fin: Mehta

Dipan Mehta, Member at BSE & NSE likes BEL, NBCC and Strides Shasun and is bullish on Bharat Financial Inclusion and Bajaj Finance.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Dec 30, 2016, 04.43 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Like BEL, NBCC, Strides Shasun; bullish on Bharat Fin: Mehta

Dipan Mehta, Member at BSE & NSE likes BEL, NBCC and Strides Shasun and is bullish on Bharat Financial Inclusion and Bajaj Finance.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Like BEL, NBCC, Strides Shasun; bullish on Bharat Fin: Mehta

Dipan Mehta, Member at BSE & NSE likes BEL, NBCC and Strides Shasun and is bullish on Bharat Financial Inclusion and Bajaj Finance.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments

Dipan Mehta (more)

Member, BSE & NSE | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental ,IPO

Dipan Mehta, Member at BSE & NSE told CNBC-TV18, "Usual disclosure, that we and our clients are invested, we are very positive on couple of PSUs like Bharat Electronics and  NBCC . Within the pharma space, selectively we like Strides Shasun  as well as Natco Pharma . I think those two look quite interesting over there."

"Banks I think still remain the main stay of our portfolio although they have been underperforming especially private sector banks like IndusInd Bank , Yes Bank and to an extent even RBL Bank and DCB Bank ," he said.

"On NBFCs we are still bullish on Bharat Financial Inclusion , Bajaj Finance as well as the gold loan companies like Manappuram Finance and Muthoot Finance . So, many stocks to choose from. I think just wait for the air to settle down as far as demonetisation is concerned, Budget is there, earnings season are there, there are many challenging news flow coming in January."

"So, one needs to be focused on what the effect of this news flow is and look at increasing exposure to equity. However can't say with certainty that the worst is over for the markets. So, just want to wait and watch at this point of time."
Tags  Bharat Electronics NBCC (India) Strides Shasun Natco Pharma IndusInd Bank Yes Bank RBL Bank DCB Bank Bharat Financial Inclusion Bajaj Finance Manappuram Finance Muthoot Finance Dipan Mehta BSE NSE

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Like BEL, NBCC, Strides Shasun; bullish on Bharat Fin: Mehta

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.