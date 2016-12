Keep stoploss at Rs 800 in Interglobe Aviation: Shahina Mukadam

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "In Interglobe Aviation one should keep a stoploss of about Rs 800. The second quarter numbers were good. We had seen the load factor move up to about 82 percent from 78 percent. Their average realisation, seat realisations were up 26 percent, so I think overall fundamentals look okay and if crude remains below the USD 60 per barrel level, I think the stock should be in the range of Rs 800-900."Interglobe Aviation ended at Rs 829.20, down Rs 1.45, or 0.17 percent on the BSE.