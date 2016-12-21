Dec 21, 2016, 03.46 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
According to Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert, in Interglobe Aviation one should keep stoploss at Rs 800.
Keep stoploss at Rs 800 in Interglobe Aviation: Shahina Mukadam
Shahina Mukadam (more)
, | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental
