JSW Energy may touch Rs 62-66: Shahina Mukadam

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert feels that JSW Energy may touch Rs 62-66.
Dec 28, 2016, 03.17 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

JSW Energy may touch Rs 62-66: Shahina Mukadam

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert feels that JSW Energy may touch Rs 62-66.

JSW Energy may touch Rs 62-66: Shahina Mukadam

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert feels that JSW Energy may touch Rs 62-66.

Shahina Mukadam (more)

, | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "In JSW Energy the debt to equity ratio is quite decent, it is not low but it is at 1.3 times, so it is not terribly high also for an energy company and also I think this second quarter number that we saw definitely profits were on a decline, but at the same time it reflected some bit of stabilisation."

"I think the second half of the year is going to be difficult, so in the shorter term we are seeing a nice uptick in terms technically for the stock, so one can see levels of Rs 62-65 in the next couple of months. This is basically a bounce from much lower levels, keep a stoploss of Rs 56 and for the longer term it will depend on how various raw material prices move like for example coal, also in terms of how the merchant tariffs move, so all these things did affect to some extent the first half profitability are likely to more affect the second half, because coal prices have gone up and we will have to see how it moves over the next couple of years, but I think if it reaches about Rs 62-65 maybe one can take the profits and then relook at it after couple of months," she added.

Tags  Shahina Mukadam JSW Energy

