Jan 03, 2017, 12.45 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
According to Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com, one can invest in Reliance Industries and sees significant gains in NMDC.
Invest in RIL, see significant gains in NMDC: Sudarshan Sukhani
Sudarshan Sukhani (more)
Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
