Jan 03, 2017, 12.45 PM

Invest in RIL, see significant gains in NMDC: Sudarshan Sukhani

According to Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com, one can invest in Reliance Industries and sees significant gains in NMDC.

Sudarshan Sukhani (more)

Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "It does appear that for Reliance Industries this time it is going to be different. It is a largecap and the chances are after a seven year consolidation, it is on the verge of breaking out above Rs 1,100-1,120. I think everyone should be positioned by buying Reliance as an investing idea. If the breakout happens then you could keep on trading on the buy side, on the long side throughout the year. It could be the big name of the year and I would still be positioned as an investor, don’t wait."

"I would suggest  NMDC . The stock had a big bear market that lasted for years. That bear market is ending and a very significant accumulation is going on in the stock. It fell from Rs 300 to 90, so it has a lot of potential for going back and significant percentage gains can be forth coming," he said.

"I have investment positions in NMDC, the reason is that it has one of the better charts for this year. It also covers metals; it covers the stock that is willing to bounce. It is a PSU; it has everything going for it," he added.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries owns Network 18 that publishes Moneycontrol.com.
