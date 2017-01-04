Invest in NBCC, advises Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that NBCC is an excellent buying opportunity.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Jan 04, 2017, 10.47 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Invest in NBCC, advises Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that NBCC is an excellent buying opportunity.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Invest in NBCC, advises Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that NBCC is an excellent buying opportunity.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments

Sudarshan Sukhani (more)

Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, " NBC C is an excellent buying opportunity. It has been in a trading range. The rally we have seen in the last 5-6 days tells us that it is breaking resistance levels one by one, there is probably much more. It is more of an investing idea or position trade."

At 09:50 hrs NBCC (India) was quoting at Rs 256.50, up Rs 2.05, or 0.81 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 258.00 and an intraday low of Rs 255.15.
Tags  Sudarshan Sukhani s2analytics.com NBCC (India)

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Invest in NBCC, advises Sudarshan Sukhani

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.