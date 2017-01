Invest in NBCC, advises Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, " NBC C is an excellent buying opportunity. It has been in a trading range. The rally we have seen in the last 5-6 days tells us that it is breaking resistance levels one by one, there is probably much more. It is more of an investing idea or position trade."At 09:50 hrs NBCC (India) was quoting at Rs 256.50, up Rs 2.05, or 0.81 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 258.00 and an intraday low of Rs 255.15.