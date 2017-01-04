Jan 04, 2017, 10.47 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that NBCC is an excellent buying opportunity.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Invest in NBCC, advises Sudarshan Sukhani
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that NBCC is an excellent buying opportunity.
Sudarshan Sukhani (more)
Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
Anoop Kumar Mittal, Chariman and Managing Director
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buy
NBCC (India) Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting
NBCC India has secured total business of Rs 24,694
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.